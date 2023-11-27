News & Insights

Cotton Lower on Monday

November 27, 2023 — 01:05 pm EST

Cotton is posting 141 to 185 point losses at midday, with nearby December up 3 points on thin action. Crude oil is down $0.26/barrel at midday, with the US dollar index unch. 

USDA’s Cotton Classing report showed 6.741 million bales classed as of November 23, adding 1.102 million bales on the week. During the same week in 2022, year to date classings was at 7.434 million bales. 

The Cotlook A Index was steady on November 24 at 90.90 cents/lb. The AWP for this week is 65.23 cents/lb, up a penny from the week prior. The Seam had sales of 1,3459 cash bales traded on November 24 at an average price of 73.88 cents/lb, back up 2.81 cents vs. the previous day. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 80.42, up 3 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 79.12, down 187 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 79.81, down 188 points

