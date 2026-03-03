Cotton Losses Pushing to Midday

Cotton futures are trading with losses across the front months, with contracts 70 to 80 points lower. Crude oil is up $3.50 at midday following the US/Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend, but nearly $5 off the overnight highs. The US dollar index is rising $0.875 to $98.440.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed a total of 14,140 contracts trimmed from the spec fund net short position as of Tuesday, taking it to 65,368 contracts.

The Seam showed sales of 3,011 bales sold on 2/27, averaging 62.83 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 80 points on Thursday at 75.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were raised by 6,721 bales on February 26, with the certified stocks level at 126,178 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents last week to 51.84 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.61, up 25 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.81, down 80 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 66.58, down 74 points

