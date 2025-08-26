Cotton Losses Holding Through Midday

Cotton futures are down 53 to 65 points so far on the Tuesday session. The outside markets are mixed factors, as the US dollar index is back down $0.238 on the day to $98.080, with crude oil futures $1.45 lower.

On Monday afternoon. NASS reported the US cotton crop at 71% setting bolls, 6 points behind normal, with 20% of the crop with bolls opening, down 2 percentage points from average. Condition ratings slipped 1% to 54% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index unchanged at 349.

The Seam reported a total of 1,051 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 65.25 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 78.90 cents on August 22. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/22, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points last Thursday at 55.53 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.46, down 53 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.7, down 62 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.56, down 56 points

