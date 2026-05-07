Stocks

Cotton Losses Extending to Thursday Trade

May 07, 2026 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is down 100 to 110 points so far on Thursday. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down 31 to 75 points. The US dollar index was $0.420 lower at $97.890. Crude oil was the pressure factor, falling $6.06 on the day on easing US/Iran tensions.

The Seam showed 7,483 bales sold on May 5 at an average of 79.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 75 points on Tuesday at 92.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1,760 bales on 5/5, with the certified stocks level at 181,952 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 40 points last week to 65.66 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday. 

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May 26 Cotton  closed at 81.71, down 75 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 84.05, down 75 points, currently down 106 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 84.76, down 51 points, currently down 100 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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