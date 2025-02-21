News & Insights

Cotton Losses Extending to Friday AM

February 21, 2025 — 02:37 pm EST

Cotton prices are trading with early Friday losses of 7 to 38 points.  Futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 20 to 27 points on the day. The outside factors were supportive but ignored. Crude oil futures were up 28 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.818 lower. 

The Seam reported 5,968 bales in online sales on 2/19 at an average price of 60.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 60 points on Wednesday at 79.40 cents/lb. After ICE cotton stocks were building on Tuesday, they were left unchanged at February 19 at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) again this week by 68 points to 54.67 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 65.97, down 27 points, currently down 38  points

May 25 Cotton  closed at 67.47, down 21 points, currently down 28 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 68.47, down 20 points, currently down 14 points

