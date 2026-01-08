Stocks

Cotton Kicking off Thursday with Weakness

January 08, 2026 — 04:16 pm EST

Cotton price action is down 15 to 26 points early on Thursday. Futures are in retreat mode from the early session gains, as contracts are up 3 to 5 points at midday. Crude oil futures were back down 76 cents per barrel at $56.40. The US dollar index was up $0.173 at $98.335.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 61.13 cents/lb on 41,576 bales. The Cotlook A Index was up 65 points on January 6 at 74.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 1/6 with the certified stocks level at 11,510 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.76 cents/lb last week, up 74 points from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.85, down 21 points, currently down 26 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.27, down 16 points, currently down 24 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.61, down 13 points, currently down 23 points

