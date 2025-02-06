Cotton Holds Steady on Thursday

Cotton futures posted marginally mixed trade on Thursday, with nearby March down a point and other contracts up 2 to 3 points. The outside markets were pressure factors, as crude oil futures were down $0.51/barrel. The US dollar index was up 0.113 on the day.

Export Sales data from USDA showed cotton bookings at 188,909 RB in the week that ended on 1/30, a 4-week low. That was down 32.63% from last week and 33.5% below the same week last year. Turkey was the buyer of 49,700 RB, with44,300 RB for Pakistan. Shipments were tallied at 221,058 RB, back up 44% from last week but down 11.05% from the same week in 2024. Vietnam was the largest destination of 58,900 TB, with 36,400 RB shipped to Pakistan.

The Seam reported 5,660 bales of online sales on February 5 at an average price of 57.54 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 100 points on 2/5 at 78.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 84 points on Thursday at 53.18 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 66.03, down 1 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 67.22, up 2 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.37, up 3 points

