Cotton Holds Mostly Steady on Thursday

Cotton futures ended the Thursday session with mostly contracts within 5 points of unchanged, as December was down 62 points ahead of Friday’s first notice day. Crude oil futures were down $0.17 per barrel to $59.27 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.009 higher to $100.160.

Export Sales data showed 198,985 RB in cotton export business in the week of October 2, the third largest for the marketing year. Export shipments were 157,757 RB in that week, a MY high.

The November 19 online auction from The Seam showed 5,724 bales sold at an average price of 58.96 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 35 points on 11/19 at 74.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.80 cents/lb this afternoon, down 103 points from the previous week. It is into effect Friday through next Thursday.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 61.68, down 62 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.74, down 4 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 65, down 3 points

