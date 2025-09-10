Cotton Holds onto Gains on Wednesday

Cotton futures posted 21 to 22 nearby gains on Wednesday, with October up 91 points on low volume. The US dollar index is down $0.037 on the day to $97.725 with crude oil futures $1.12 higher.

The Seam reported 2,486 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 62.21 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points at 77.65 cents on September 9. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/9, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 63 points last week at 54.31 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.56, up 91 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.67, up 21 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.59, up 22 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.