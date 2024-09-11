News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Holds Gains on Tuesday

September 11, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Cotton futures were up 21 to 54 points so far across the front months on Tuesday.  The dollar index was up 122 points on the day, with crude oil futures back down $2.39/barrel.

Crop Progress data from NASS pegged condition ratings back down 4% to 40% in the gd/ex categories, with the Brugler500 index dropping 9 points to 306. Ratings in TX were 17 points worse, with GA down 6 points. 

The Seam ported 2,051 online cash cotton bale sales on Monday, average 58.46 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 9, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 140 points on September 9 at 79.40 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 29 points from the week prior on Thursday to 57.27 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 68.21, up 52 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 69.84, up 38 points,

May 25 Cotton  closed at 71.13, up 33 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.