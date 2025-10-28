Stocks

Cotton Holds onto Gains on Monday with Cooling Trade Tensions

October 28, 2025 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures closed the Monday session coming down from the overnight highs, but still with 30 to 36 point gains at the final bell. Crude oil futures were up a nickel/barrel to $61.55, with the US dollar index down $0.021 to $98.750.

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. Nothing specific on cotton was mentioned, but the two sides coming together is seen as friendly. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Friday online auction from The Seam showed 679 bales sold with an average price of 58.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 10/24 at 75.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 24, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 64.56, up 36 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 66.07, up 36 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.3, up 35 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.