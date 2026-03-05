Cotton Holds on to Close Wednesday with Gains

Cotton futures were up 10 to 15 points in the front months on Wednesday. The outside markets provided some support, as crude oil was up $1.54 on the day to $76.10. The US dollar index was back down $0.231 at $98.775.

The Seam showed sales of 6,789 bales sold on 3/3, averaging 62.49cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 95 points on Tuesday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 3 with the certified stocks level at 129,302 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents last week to 51.84 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 62.16, up 12 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.16, up 12 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 66.1, up 15 points

