Cotton Holding Mostly Steady Trade on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with front months down as much as 58 points and other contracts up 2 points. The US dollar index is $0.149 lower at $98.820. Crude Oil is the pressure factor, down $2.08/bbl, money is flowing out ahead of the weekend, with the President looking over the proposed agreement between the US and Iran.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 153,622 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/21. That was a 4-week high. There was also 112,041 RB in new crop sales in that week, back down from last week. Shipments were tallied at 317,706 RB, a 3-week high.

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The Cotlook A Index was down 125 on 5/28 at 86.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 257 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 225,516 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 519 points on Thursday at 63.49 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 76.19, down 58 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 79.5, down 3 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 80.61, up 2 points

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