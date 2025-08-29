Cotton Holding Losses on Friday

Cotton futures are down 59 to 101 points so far on the Friday session. The US dollar index is down $0.058 on the day to $97.680, with crude oil futures $0.68 lower.

USDA reported the accumulated cotton export sale commitments at 3.412 million RB, down 23% from last year. That is 30% of the USDA export projection and behind the 47% average sales pace.

The Cotlook A Index was unchagned at 78.20 cents on August 28. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/28, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 59 points on Thursday at 54.94 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.03, down 101 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.62, down 68 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.49, down 59 points

