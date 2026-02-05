Cotton Holding Higher on Wednesday

Cotton prices are trading with steady to 8 point gains in the front months on Wednesday. Futures were down 29 to 36 points in the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are up $1.92 per barrel on the day at $65.14. The US dollar index is up $0.269 to $97.570.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 55.62 cents/lb on 8,680 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 45 points on February 3 at 73.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2,247 on 2/3 with the certified stocks level at 36,515 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.23 cents/lb last week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Mar 26 Cotton is at 62.39, up 8 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 64.11, unch

Jul 26 Cotton is at 65.81, up 1 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.