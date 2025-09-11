Cotton Holding Gains at Wednesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading 20 to 30 points higher across most contracts at Wednesday’s midday, with thin October up 67 points. The US dollar index is down $0.032 on the day to $97.720 with crude oil futures $1.35 higher.

The Seam reported 2,486 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 62.21 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points at 77.65 cents on September 9. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/9, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 63 points last week at 54.31 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.32, up 67 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.66, up 20 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.6, up 23 points

