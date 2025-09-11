Cotton Holding Gains at Wednesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading 20 to 30 points higher across most contracts at Wednesday’s midday, with thin October up 67 points. The US dollar index is down $0.032 on the day to $97.720 with crude oil futures $1.35 higher.
The Seam reported 2,486 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 62.21 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points at 77.65 cents on September 9. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 9/9, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 63 points last week at 54.31 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.
Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.32, up 67 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.66, up 20 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.6, up 23 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Cotton: Let’s Break Down What You Need to Be Watching This Week
- Can Cotton Break Out from Its Bearish Trend?
- Cotton Prices Are Trending Up. How Much Higher Can They Go?
- Cotton Pops Higher: Is the Downtrend in Prices Really Over?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.