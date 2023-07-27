Cotton Giving Back Triple Digits

After rallying for the week, Thursday trading has the board back down by 207 to 283 points. December is still at a net 62 point gain for the week, but is just 6 points off the Thursday session low.

Export Sales data from the week that ended 7/20 had 18,665 RBs of net cancelations for old crop cotton, via cancelations for Turkey. Accumulated old crop commitments were still 13.959m RBs as of 7/20, 11% behind last year’s pace. USDA reported 80.5k RBs of new crop cotton sales for a forward book of 2.476 million.

The Cotlook A Index increased by 180 points to 97.20 cents/lb for 7/26. The AWP is 66.18 cents, and will be updated after the close.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $101.675, up $0.025,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $83.500, down $0.125

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $109.200, down $0.450,

