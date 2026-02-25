Cotton Gains Pushing to Wednesday Morning

Cotton price action is up 50 to 65 points so far on Wednesday morning. Futures posted 35 to 42 point gains across most contracts on Tuesday, with March unchanged on thin trade. Crude oil futures were down 18 cents per barrel on the day at $66.13. The US dollar index was up $0.194 at $97.835.
The Seam showed sales of 6,714 bales sold on 2/23, averaging 58.60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 160 points on Friday at 75.75 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on February 23, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points last Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.56, unch, currently unch
May 26 Cotton closed at 65.56, up 42 points, currently up 65 points
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.19, up 37 points, currently up 63 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- How Much Lower Will Cotton Prices Go Here?
- Can Cotton Recover as Seasonal Strength Approaches?
- The Bears Are in Control as Cotton Prices Sink. 1 Trade to Make Here.
- Soft Commodities in Q4 and 2025- What are the Prospects for Q1 2026 and Beyond?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.