Cotton Falls Back Lower on Tuesday

Cotton futures slipped lower into the Tuesday close, with contracts down 10 to 17 points across the nearbys. The outside factors were mixed, as the US dollar index was up 424 points, with crude oil $0.86/barrel higher.

November cotton exports (excluding linters) totaled 658,655 bales, which was up 14.92% from October and 18.07% above last year.

The Seam reported 14,720 bales of online sales on January 6 at an average price of 61.67 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday, at 20,113 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 100 points on 1/6 at 78.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points from the previous week on Thursday at 55.03 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 68.51, down 17 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 69.68, down 14 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 70.75, down 10 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.