Cotton Falling at Thursday’s Midday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 300 to 366 points on the Thursday session. The US dollar index was $0.306 higher at $99.320. Crude oil is up $1.75 on the day to $100.08.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 131,792 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 5/14. That was a 3-week high and 7.86% above the same week last year. There was also 215,962 RB in new crop sales in that week, a MY high. Shipments were tallied at 289,351 RB, a 9-week low.

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The Cotlook A Index was back down 140 points on May 20 at 92.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 6,820 on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 210,223 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 228 points last week at 71.87 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 77.94, down 366 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 79.73, down 323 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 80.54, down 323 points

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