Cotton Falling Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 46 to 55 points at the midday portion of the Wednesday session. Crude oil is rallying $1.44/barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.081 to $98.630.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 1,563 bales sold with an average price of 60.99 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 5 points on 10/21 at 75.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 800 bales on October 21, with the certified stocks level at 17,552 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dec 25 Cotton is at 63.88, down 54 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.51, down 47 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.72, down 46 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.