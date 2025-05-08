Cotton Falling Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with 65 to 96 point losses so far on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil prices are back up $1.88/barrels. The US dollar index is up $0.975 to $100.410.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 65,764 RB of 2024/25 cotton sold in the week ending on May 1, with 37,376 RB for new crop. The top old crop buyer was Vietnam of 30,500 RB, with Mexico the top purchaser of new crop, buying 30,700 RB. The combined sales total was the lowest since the week of October 3. Shipments were an 8-week high at 394,872 RB. Vietnam was destinated with 117,300 RB, with 88,800 RB for Pakistan.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 1,350 bales at an average price of 62.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 55 points on Wednesday at 79.45. ICE cotton stocks were up 3,088 on May 7, with a certified stocks level of 17,137 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 6 points last week to 54.94 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.42, down 96 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.45, down 95 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.56, down 69 points

