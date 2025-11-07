Cotton Falling Lower on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with Friday midday losses of 69 to 92 points. Crude oil futures are 8 cents/barrel to $59.35 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.270 lower to $99.315.

The Thursday online auction from The Seam showed 2,261 bales sold with an average price of 63.81 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 11/6 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 6 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 63.63, down 91 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.08, down 69 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.24, down 74 points

