Cotton Falling Lower on Friday

Cotton futures are trading at Friday’s midday, with losses of 55 points in the front months, as thinly traded October is up 8 points. Crude oil prices are back up $0.84/barrel. The US dollar index is back up $0.261 to $100.995.

After USDA’s Export Sales report on Thursday, commitments of shipped and unshipped sales are now 11.155 million RB. That is 108% of the USDA export projection and matches the 5-year average sales pace. Export shipments are 8.471 million RB, which is 82% of that projection and well ahead of the 75% average.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Wednesday at 77.25. ICE cotton stocks were up 1,053 bales on new certifications on May 15, with a certified stocks level of 34,153 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 91 points on Thursday to 53.90 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton is at 64.88, down 55 points,

Oct 25 Cotton is at 68.35, up 8 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.63, down 55 points

