Cotton Falling Back on Thursday

Cotton futures are down 50 to 52 points in the front months on Thursday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down 33 cents/barrel to $59.29 in the day, with the US dollar index down $0.444 to $99.615.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 2,463 bales sold with an average price of 62.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 55 points on 11/5 at 76.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.71, down 52 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.88, down 52 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 67.06, down 51 points

