Stocks

Cotton Falling Again on Wednesday Morning

November 12, 2025 — 02:43 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is down 55 to 84 points on Wednesday morning. Futures closed the Tuesday session with losses of 35 to 43 points. Crude oil futures were up 89 cents/barrel to $61.02 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.107 lower to $99.355.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed 3,451 bales sold with an average price of 60.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 65 points on 11/10 at 75.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 7 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales. The AWP continues to not be updated due to the government shutdown.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 63.88, down 43 points, currently down 84 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.38, down 39 points, currently down 63points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.57, down 35 points, currently down 62 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.