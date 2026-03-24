Stocks

Cotton Fades Lower on Monday

March 24, 2026 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures closed the Monday session with contracts 4 to 13 points lower in most contracts. Early on Monday morning, President Trump put out a Truth Social post ordering the military to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for 5 days after weekend talks were “good and productive.” Iran state media responded stating there was no direct contact with the US. Crude oil fell $9.36 on the day. The US dollar index was down $0.549 to $98.910.

The Seam showed sales of 417 bales on 3/20, averaging 62.42 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 110 points on March 20 at 78.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 115,640 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 2.72 cents to 54.22 cents/lb on Thursday. 

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May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.18, down 13 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 69.31, down 2 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 71.84, down 12 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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