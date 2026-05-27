Cotton Facing Wednesday Midday Pressure

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 55 to 65 points across most nearbys at midday. The US dollar index is $0.019 higher at $99.120. Crude oil is down $4.01 on the day to $89.88.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 53% of the US cotton crop planted as of May 24, which matches the 5-year average pace. Of the 15 major states USDA reports on, AR, GA, KS, LA, NC, SC, TX and VA were behind normal.

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The Seam reported 1,641 sales on Tuesday at an average of 75.26 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 350 points on May 22 at 87.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 4,031 on 5/26 with the certified stocks level at 225,155 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on last week at 68.68 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 76.68, down 69 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 79.14, down 65 points,

Mar 27 Cotton is at 80.09, down 59 points

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