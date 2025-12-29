Stocks

Cotton Faces Pressure into the Close

December 29, 2025 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures slipped lower into the close, with contracts posting losses of 10 to 15 points on the day. Crude oil futures were $1.09 per barrel higher at $57.83. The US dollar index was steady at $97.700.

The December 26 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 9,181 bales at an average price of 60.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Wednesday at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/26 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. The LDP rate is now 1.98 cents.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.35, down 14 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.63, down 15 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 66.84, down 11 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

