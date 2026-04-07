Cotton Face Weakness on Tuesday

Cotton futures closed the session with contracts 28 to 40 points in the red. The US dollar index was $0.375 lower at $99.480. Crude oil was down $2.03 on the day after late reports that the US and Iran were reviewing a Pakistan proposed 2-week ceasefire ahead of Tuesday nights deadline.

Crop Progress data was released from Monday, showing 5% of the US cotton crop planted by Sunday. That matched the 5-year average and was 1% ahead of the same date last year.

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The Seam showed 5,473 bales sold on Thursday at an average of 68.66 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 75 points on 4/2 at 81.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 14,972 bales on new certifications on April 6, with the certified stocks level at 128,213 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 252 points last Thursday to 56.99 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 71.31, down 36 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 73.54, down 30 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 75.47, down 28 points

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