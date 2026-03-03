Cotton Extending Losses to Tuesday

Cotton futures are falling 55 to 65 points across most contracts on Tuesday. Crude oil is up $3.89 on the day. The US dollar index is another $0.798 higher at $99.135. Uncertainty with China, as they have called for a halt to the strikes on Iran continues to be a pressure factor.

The Seam showed sales of 3,444 bales sold on March 2, averaging 61.70 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 3/2 at 75.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were raised by 3,124 bales on Monday with the certified stocks level at 129,302 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents last week to 51.84 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 62.59, down 102 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 63.94, down 65 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.86, down 55 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.