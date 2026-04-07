Cotton Extending Gains to Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is up 12 to 34 points so far on Tuesday AM trade. Futures posted 22 to 79 points across most contracts on Monday, with the front months leading the charge. The US dollar index was $0.025 lower at $99.830. Crude Oil was up $1.06 at $112.60.

Crop Progress data was released this morning, showing 5% of the US cotton crop planted by Sunday. That matched the 5-year average and was 1% ahead of the same date last year.

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The Seam showed 651 bales sold on Thursday at an average of 63.37 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 75 points on 4/2 at 81.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,424 bales on decertification on April 2, with the certified stocks level at 113,241 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 252 points on Thursday afternoon to 56.99 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 71.67, up 75 points, currently up 34 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 73.84, up 79 points, currently up 32 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 75.75, up 77 points, currently up 18 points

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