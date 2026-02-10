Cotton Extending Bounce to Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is up 55 to 60 points in the front months. Futures closed the Monday session with contracts up 55 to 75 points in the nearbys. Crude oil futures were up $0.87 per barrel on the day at $64.41. The US dollar index was down $0.771 to $96.735.

The Seam showed sales on 3,066 bales sold on 2/6, averaging 58.61 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 40 points on Friday at 72.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks rose another 18,564 February 6 with the certified stocks level at 93,561 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 42 points to 49.78 cents/lb last Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 61.61, up 55 points, currently up 58 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 63.76, up 72 points, currently up 56 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.45, up 62 points currently up 55 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.