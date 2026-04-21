Cotton End the Monday Session Higher

Cotton futures saw gains of 20 to 36 points across most contracts on Monday.. The US dollar index was $0.053 lower at $97.845. Crude oil was back up $3.95 at midday.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 11% of the US cotton crop planted as of April 19, which was 1 percentage point ahead of the 5-year average of 10%.

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The Seam showed 1,783 bales sold on 4/17 at an average of 74.86 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 75 points higher on April 17 at 87.35 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 2,600 on Friday, with the certified stocks level at 164,967 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up another 287 points on Thursday at 61.61 cents/lb.

May 26 Cotton closed at 77.6, up 20 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 80.04, up 22 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 80.76, up 26 points

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