Stocks

Cotton Easing Lower as Export Business Slips

September 26, 2025 — 12:52 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with Thursday losses of 1 to 42 points across most contracts. The outside markets are pressure factors, as the US dollar index is back up $0.582 on the day to $98.100 with crude oil futures 28 cents lower. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed just 86,094 RB of cotton sold in the week of 9/18, a marketing year low. Shipments were a 3-week high at 137,223 RB.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 444 sales at an average price of 65.48 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 30 points to 78.15 cents on September 24. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/24, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points last week at 54.79 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 63.62, down 42 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 66.16, down 1 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 68.07, down 4 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.