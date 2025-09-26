Cotton Easing Lower as Export Business Slips

Cotton futures are trading with Thursday losses of 1 to 42 points across most contracts. The outside markets are pressure factors, as the US dollar index is back up $0.582 on the day to $98.100 with crude oil futures 28 cents lower.
Export Sales data from this morning showed just 86,094 RB of cotton sold in the week of 9/18, a marketing year low. Shipments were a 3-week high at 137,223 RB.
Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 444 sales at an average price of 65.48 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 30 points to 78.15 cents on September 24. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/24, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points last week at 54.79 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.
Oct 25 Cotton is at 63.62, down 42 points,
Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.16, down 1 points,
Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.07, down 4 points
