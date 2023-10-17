News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Drops Triple Digits on Tuesday

October 17, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The Dec cotton contract closed 26 points off the low on a triple digit Tuesday drop. The session range was 218 points on the day. Carry to March widened by 30 points to 220 points.  

On Monday afternoon, NASS showed 87% of the US cotton acreage had cotton bolls open, 1ppt behind the average pace. Harvest had advanced 8% points for the week to 33% complete. The average pace would be 32% finished. Conditions fell 6 points to 269 on the Brugler500 Index. Arkansas, AZ, and AL as well as SC were improved for the week, though MS, TN, TX, and VA were weaker for the week. 

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. USDA’s AWP for cotton is 71.06 on Thursday. Certified stocks were 53,400 bales on 10/16, up by 3k. 

 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 83.23, down 192 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 85.43, down 162 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 86.79, down 147 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.