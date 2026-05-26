Cotton Coming Out of Memorial Day Weekend with Strength

Cotton price action is up anywhere from 2 to 57 points on Tuesday AM trade. Futures were 8 to 56 cents lower in most contracts on Friday, with July down 319 points on the week. December was down 258 points since last Friday. The US dollar index was $0.052 higher at $99.270. Crude oil was up $0.65 on the day to $97.00. Crude oil is a pressure factor, down $3.85 from Friday, as the US and Iran were inching closer to a deal over the weekend, though there is nothing set as of this morning.

CFTC data showed managed money adding another 2,475 contracts of cotton futures and options to their net long in the week ending on 5/19, taking it to 62,045 contracts.

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USDA’s Export Sales report has the total cotton export commitment level at 10.994 million RB, which is 1% below last year. That is 98% of the USDA export projection and behind the 106% average.

The Seam reported 962 sales on Thursday at an average of 75.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 75 points on May 21 at 91.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3,746 on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 213,969 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 319 points on Thursday at 68.68 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 77.42, down 56 points, currently up 2 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.33, down 40 points, currently up 52 points

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 80.19, down 39 points, currently up 57 points

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