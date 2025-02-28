Cotton Collapsing on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts down 72 to 112 cents front months at midday. The outside markets are pressure factors. Crude oil futures are down 40 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.139 higher on the day.

Export Sales data has total commitments for export sales at 9.61 million RB, which is down 8% from last year and 93% of USDA’s export projection, on pace with normal. Actual shipments are 4.508 million RB, which is down 16% yr/yr and 44% of the USDA number, lagging the 46% average.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Seam showed 4,795 bales in online sales on February 27, with an average price of 59.13 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 50 points on 2/27 at 77.50 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on Thursday with the current level of certified stocks at 12,653 bales. The USDA cut back their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 78 points to 53.89 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 64.48, down 72 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 65.48, down 112 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.61, down 107 points

