Cotton Closes the Week with Weakness

Cotton futures closed the Friday session with contracts down 10 to 15 points across most front months, as March was down 10 points on the week. Crude oil futures were down 9 cents per barrel at $57.51, with the US dollar index $0.061 to $98.405.

A delayed CFTC report showed a total of 2,086 contracts trimmed from the spec fund net short in the week ending on 11/18 to 58,243 contracts.

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 13,615 bales at an average price of 60.93 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 12/11 at 74.20 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on December 11 with the certified stocks level at 13,971 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb on Thursday, down 89 points from the previous week.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 63.83, down 14 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 64.91, down 14 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.94, down 13 points

