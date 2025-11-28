Stocks

Cotton Closes the Week with Strength

November 28, 2025 — 07:55 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures saw marginally higher trade on Friday, with contracts up 14 to 17 points at the close. December was up 156 points this week. Crude oil futures were down 67 cents per barrel at $58.40 on the day, with the US dollar index $0.092 lower to $99.430.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 175,678 RB of cotton sold in the week of 10/16, back up 11.45% from the week prior. Shipments were the largest this marketing year at 159,631 RB. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The November 26 online auction from The Seam showed 3,553 bales sold at an average price of 61.16 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on Thursday at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 11/26 with the certified stocks level at 20,344 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.77 cents/lb this week, down 3 points from the previous week. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 62.91, up 14 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.71, up 14 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.92, up 17 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.