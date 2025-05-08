Stocks

Cotton Closes Weaker on Wednesday

May 08, 2025 — 04:13 am EDT

Cotton futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down 24 to 45 points as May rolled off the board at the close. Crude oil prices back down $1.14/barrels. The US dollar index is up $0.678 to $99.725.

Later on Tuesday, China and the US agreed to a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. The meeting will take place between Treasury Secretary Bessent and USTR Greer and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The talks are expected to focus on reducing export controls and broader tariffs.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 4,555 bales at an average price of 69.37 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 275 points on Tuesday at 80. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on May 6, with a certified stocks level of 14,049 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 6 points last week to 54.94 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 70.47, down 147 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 67.38, down 45 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 69.25, down 27 points

