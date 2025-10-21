Stocks

Cotton Closes with Tuesday Gains

October 21, 2025 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures saw a Tuesday bounce off overnight lows, with contracts closing up 17 to 26 points in the front month. Crude oil is bouncing off overnight weakness, with gains of 55 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.405 to $98.760.

Th Friday online auction from The Seam showed 676 bales sold with an average price of 63.45 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 10/20 at 75.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 20, with the certified stocks level at 16,752 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 64.42, up 26 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.98, up 21 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.18, up 17 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.