Cotton Closes with Tuesday Gains

Cotton futures saw a Tuesday bounce off overnight lows, with contracts closing up 17 to 26 points in the front month. Crude oil is bouncing off overnight weakness, with gains of 55 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.405 to $98.760.

Th Friday online auction from The Seam showed 676 bales sold with an average price of 63.45 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 55 points on 10/20 at 75.65 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 20, with the certified stocks level at 16,752 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.42, up 26 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.98, up 21 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 67.18, up 17 points

