Cotton Closes Steady on Wednesday

Cotton futures saw mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts down 2 to 3 cents higher at the close. Crude oil futures were down 96 cents/barrel to $59.60 in the day, with the US dollar index down $0.065 to $100.005.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 729 bales sold with an average price of 65.95 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 11/4 at 77.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on November 4 with the certified stocks level at 13,749 bales.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 65.23, up 3 points,

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 66.4, down 2 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 67.57, unch

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.