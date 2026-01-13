Cotton Closes Steady on Tuesday

Cotton futures posted steady to slightly lower trade on Tuesday, with some front months down 3 points. Crude oil futures were up another $1.60 per barrel at $61.10. The US dollar index was up $0.304 at $98.930.
The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.09 cents/lb on 21,284 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down steady on January 12 at 74.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 481 bales on 1/12 with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior.
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.88, down 3 points,
May 26 Cotton closed at 66.41, down 3 points,
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.86, unchOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Today’s Midday USDA Data Dump Is the Key Catalyst to Watch in Grain Markets
- Soybean Meal Has Momentum. How Much Higher Can Prices Go?
- Soft Commodities in Q4 and 2025- What are the Prospects for Q1 2026 and Beyond?
- March Corn Is Popping Higher. 1 Trade to Make Here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.