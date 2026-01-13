Cotton Closes Steady on Tuesday

Cotton futures posted steady to slightly lower trade on Tuesday, with some front months down 3 points. Crude oil futures were up another $1.60 per barrel at $61.10. The US dollar index was up $0.304 at $98.930.

The Monday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 60.09 cents/lb on 21,284 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down steady on January 12 at 74.45 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 481 bales on 1/12 with the certified stocks level at 11,029 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.97 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, up 21 points from the week prior.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.88, down 3 points,

May 26 Cotton closed at 66.41, down 3 points,

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.86, unch

