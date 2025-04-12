Cotton Closes Mixed on Friday

Cotton futures posted mixed action on Friday, with front month May down 58 points and other contracts up 1 to 23 points. May was still up 253 points this week. Crude oil futures were back up $1.44/barrel. The US dollar index is posting another round of weakness, with losses of $0.960 so far on the day to $99.645.
CFTC data from Friday afternoon showed spec funds in cotton futures and options cutting 10,943 contracts from their net short position as of April 8 to 55,691 contracts.
The Seam reported 1,207 cash bales sold on April 10 Thursday, at an average price of 56.56 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 100 points on Thursday at 78.55 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 4/10, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points on Thursday to 53.10 cents/lb.
May 25 Cotton closed at 65.89, down 58 points,
Jul 25 Cotton closed at 67.01, up 1 points,
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.51, up 23 points
