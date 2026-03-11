Cotton Closes Lower on Wednesday

Cotton futures were 5 to 13 points in the red on Wednesday. Crude oil was back up another $5.44 on Wednesday, adding some premium pack in as the Iran situation continues to unfold despite the International Energy Agency agreeing to release 400 million barrels of ethanol reserves. The US dollar index is back up $0.446 at $99.255.
The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on Tuesday at 75.20 cents. The Seam showed sales on 8,319 bales on March 10, averaging 61.94 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 533 bales on March 10 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 121,453 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 40 points last Thursday to 51.44 cents/lb.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
May 26 Cotton closed at 65.17, down 13 points,
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 67.08, down 9 points,
Oct 26 Cotton closed at 68.88, down 11 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Is Cotton Preparing to Take Off on the Upside?
- How Much Lower Will Cotton Prices Go Here?
- Can Cotton Recover as Seasonal Strength Approaches?
- The Bears Are in Control as Cotton Prices Sink. 1 Trade to Make Here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.