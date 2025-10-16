Cotton Bulls Pushing Higher on Wednesday

Cotton futures are showing a rally on Wednesday, up 53 to 64 points a midday. The US dollar index is back down $0.315 on Tuesday to $98.495, with crude oil $0.19/barrel lower.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed just 45 bales sold with an average price of 47.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 35 points on 10/14 at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks unchanged on October 14, with the certified stocks level at 16,593 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.15, up 64 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.67, up 58 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 66.84, up 53 points

