Cotton Bulls Pushing Higher on Wednesday

October 16, 2025 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are showing a rally on Wednesday, up 53 to 64 points a midday. The US dollar index is back down $0.315 on Tuesday to $98.495, with crude oil $0.19/barrel lower.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed just 45 bales sold with an average price of 47.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 35 points on 10/14 at 74.95 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks unchanged on October 14, with the certified stocks level at 16,593 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 64.15, up 64 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 65.67, up 58 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 66.84, up 53 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

