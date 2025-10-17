Cotton Bulls Maintaining Strength at Midday

Cotton futures are up 51 to 55 points across the front months on Friday. The US dollar index was up $0.118 at $98.210, with crude oil $0.14/barrel lower.

Early on Friday morning, President Trump he think’s we’ll be fine with China ahead of the leaders meeting in a couple weeks. He also stated the 100% tariffs on China are not sustainable.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Thursday online auction from The Seam showed just 155 bales sold with an average price of 63.01 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 10/16 at 75.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 16, with the certified stocks level at 16,751 bales.

Dec 25 Cotton is at 64.28, up 55 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 65.84, up 55 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 67.01, up 51 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.