Stocks

Cotton Bulls Head Into the Weekend in the Green

October 20, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton prices action is steady to 12 points lower on Monday morning. Futures closed out the Friday session with contracts up 40 to 55 points on the day, with December 44 points higher last week. Very little help was noted via the outside market factors on Friday, with crude oil up just 18 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.218 to $98.310.

Over the weekend President Trump stated he was confident in reaching a soybean deal with China and he “wants China to buy soybeans at least in the amount they were buying before. There was no mention of cotton or other commodities.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Thursday online auction from The Seam showed just 155 bales sold with an average price of 63.01 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on 10/16 at 75.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on October 16, with the certified stocks level at 16,751 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 64.28, up 55 points, currently down 12 points

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.78, up 49 points, currently down 8 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66.97, up 47 points currently down 3 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.