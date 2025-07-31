Cotton Bouncing on Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are showing a recovery early on Thursday, up 6 to 12 points in most front months with the thin October contract an exception. Futures were under pressure on Wednesday, as a stronger dollar was weighing on things. Contracts were down 17 to 40 points. Pressure was from a $1.063 gain in the US dollar index to $99.71. Much of that strength came late in the day following the Fed leaving rates unchanged, as expected. Crude oil futures were $1.09/barrel higher.

The Seam showed sales of 309 bales on Tuesday, with an average price of 60.29 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points at 78.80 cents on July 29. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 7/29, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 23 points last week at 54.95 cents/lb. It is good through this Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.9, down 40 points, currently down 1 point

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.5, down 17 points, currently up 12 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.84, down 21 points, currently up 11 points

